Opinion: People have the power to change abortion laws in the states

The overturning of Roe v Wade has resulted in widespread defiance and opposition, a defiance which shows the disdain for the rule of law and our constitutional government.



The progressives don’t realize that their pro-choice cause may be advanced by this decision.

Residents of Michigan have been successful in getting 750,000 signatures to place a law on the ballot in November which would allow late-term abortions and remove the felony penalty in the present state constitution.

The good of this is that it confirms SCOTUS decision that the Constitution does not protect abortion “rights.” That the citizens of each state have the right, and responsibility, to determine those “rights” for their state.

The bad is that the citizens of Michigan, and others, may join Virginia in their legalizing of late-term abortions.

This is all done in the guise of “women’s reproductive rights.”

If a person murders a pregnant woman they are charged with double homicide, the pregnant woman and the child in her womb. How do we rationalize selectively murdering the infant and sparing the “birthing person?”

Many people who are pro-choice are horrified by Bible passages that reveal that “warriors would “dash in pieces their little ones and rip open their pregnant women.”(2 Kings 8:12) Those same people want to enable abortion clinics to do those same practices in the name of “women’s health care.”

That thinking is illogical and immoral and ironically kills more women and especially women of color.

Tom Day

Hoschton