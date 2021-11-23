Opinion: November is National Family Caregivers Month

November is a month to reflect and give thanks. November is also National Family Caregivers Month. We have the opportunity and obligation to recognize the hard work of caregivers across our country and all they do to support our families and communities. There are more than 11 million Alzheimer’s/dementia caregivers in the country, including 334,000 right here in Georgia.



My family has been devastated by Alzheimer’s/dementia – therefore I advocate! Often, the burden of care is overwhelming on the caregiver. My family’s story is just one of the many and considering the severe impact of COVID-19 on caregivers and those living with dementia, it has never been more important that we take action to ensure caregivers and their loved ones have access to the support they need.

Fortunately, Congress has the opportunity to support caregivers by passing the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act. This bill would create a path to better dementia care and address shortcomings in the way care is currently delivered, which is critical considering the immense barriers families face in navigating today’s complicated healthcare maze.

Caregivers should not have to navigate this maze alone, and this bill is an important first step in ensuring caregivers receive the support and coordination they need to better care for their loved ones and for themselves.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in urging Rep. Andrew Clyde to support caregivers by cosponsoring the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act.

Robert Polak

Board Member, Alzheimer’s Association – GA Chapter

Flowery Branch