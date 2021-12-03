Opinion: List of Biden’s ‘errors’ is erroneous

Dick Biggs had a letter to the editor published in the Nov. 17-18 edition listing 16 items he identified as errors by President Joe Biden. The items look like scabs to me. I stopped picking at scabs in the late 1970s. As a result, I am only going to address a few of the “errors” he identifies.

First is what Biggs describes as the Southern border disaster. The Statue of Liberty, emblematic of what America stands for, includes the quote “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed, to me…” Is Biggs a Christian? Does he care about his fellow humans?

Next he identifies the Afghanistan debacle. The exit of American troops from the country was necessary due to the ignorance and lack of knowledge of President George W. Bush. What a better world we would be experiencing if his brother, the unqualified former governor of Florida, had not facilitated the election of G.W. Bush.

Biggs then identifies massive spending. He no doubt is not familiar with the quote from George Santayana (“Those who can not remember the past …”). The aforementioned President Bush entered office with a budget surplus, and through his unfunded tax cuts left my grandchildren with a formidable deficit.

He also describes the “Green New Deal” as nonsense. He will benefit from being informed of the fact that there will be no vaccine for the climate crisis. He has a very short-term view of the future.

Biggs’ comments about the pandemic exemplify his lack of knowledge about pandemics. In 2019, had our country been led by a person who understood leadership and responsibility, there would have been an epidemic, similar to what occurred with Ebola in 2014, but the disease would not have spread across the planet.

Biggs identifies socialist policies as an error. I will ask again, is he a Christian? The most well-known and prominent socialist to have walked on our planet is Jesus Christ. That must mean that heaven is administered by socialists! Does Biggs disdain those socialists and their policies?

He exclaims that climate change (the climate emergency) involves hysteria, and the manner in which President Biden is addressing the emergency as dumb. I postulate that he lives in a glass house, which well may be destroyed the next time a hurricane reaches Gainesville, Ga.

Biggs states his admiration for the 45th president. That invalidates his list of errors by the Biden administration. He chides President Biden for undoing the positive accomplishments of the 45th president despite the fact that the 45th president was the Undoer-in-Chief! The remainder of Biggs’ “scabs” are not worth addressing.





Frank Lock

Gainesville



