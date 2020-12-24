Opinion: Letter writers got it right about Trump’s achievements

Many thanks to Dick Biggs and Monte Seehorn for stating the obvious in their letters published in The Times weekend edition, Dec. 12-13.
They both laid out clearly and concisely the long list of President Trump’s accomplishments over his four years in office.
Unfortunately, the voters were persuaded not to consider how much good the president did and instead chose to vote his personality. It is a loss for the country.
Mary Smith
Gainesville
To submit a letter
Send by email to letters@gainesvilletimes.com and include name and hometown. Letters never publish anonymously. Letters are limited to 500 words on topics of public interest and may be edited for content and length. Writers are limited to one letter per month. Letters may be rejected from readers with no ties to Northeast Georgia or that address personal, business or legal disputes. Letters not the work of the author listed or with material not properly attributed will be rejected. Letter writers may hyperlink portions of their letters to sources of their information. Letters and other commentary express the opinions of the authors and not of The Times.