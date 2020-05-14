Opinion: Lessons from the pandemic on heroes, power, freedom

If we reflect on the unprecedented lockdown, we might see some things and, bless our hearts, learn some things. So, here goes.



Humans really are adaptable. When it comes to survival, we can adapt to most anything.

It’s best to think in terms of the other person’s interest. Good things happen in the home and even elsewhere: 1) the other responds positively, 2) you and the other get along better, 3) love grows, and 4) peace abounds.

We can be creative, even productive, in the use of extra discretionary time — conversations, reading, CuriosityStream informational videos, and, personally, exploration of nearby deep woods. (As far as we know, we saw no hallucinogenic mushrooms; by the way, what do they look like?)

Today’s real medical heroes are not Drs. Birx and Fauci, but our nation’s medical staff and first responders who work diligently and at their own peril. They don’t seek the limelight but answer the call.

Coveting, cowardly, conniving people who do not love America, only themselves and their interests, exist in government, media and other places. They frustrate We The People. Using lies, deception, flagrant lawbreaking and treason, the connivers are willing to destroy anyone who blocks their path to power. They have not been deterred by the pandemic; in fact, they exploit it for their unethical and corrupt purposes.

No matter the media ads and public cries for pulling together, a national disaster is not guaranteed to unify a divided people. With government claiming to hold power not given by our Constitution on the one hand, and people threatened and arrested for exercising liberty on the other, a chasm has been forged that will not be bridged.

Yet, as Alexander Pope says in “An Essay on Man,” “hope springs eternal.”

Gary Hulsey

Dahlonega