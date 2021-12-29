Opinion: Important tip for new Flowery Branch residents

Every Flowery Branch resident, whether born-and-bred or a newbie, has noticed the tremendous spike in our neighbor population. For our newcomers, welcome! And there’s something you need to know: In our daily conversations (“I live in Flowery Branch.” “Do you use the pharmacy in Flowery Branch?” “Is that the Flowery Branch police?” “Do you attend Flowery Branch High School?”) the mention of our hometown holds more than the image of a branch with flowers.



“Flowery” frequently gets only two syllables when spoken, “Flowry,” and in many cases, “Flyrie.” Yes, we acknowledge that this dialect wipes out any out-of-towners’ assumptions that Flowery Branch upholds a posh ambience stocked with lattes, organic food markets and gated communities, but please, don’t be too quick to judge. The term “Flowery” just isn’t spoken naturally upon human lips. We have to suddenly move between “ow” and “er” in our speech, and sometimes it just seems wrong. It doesn’t flow naturally like “Italy” or “Penelope.” Nevertheless, the most ridiculous try of the word — and most Flowery Branch residents have heard this — is to clearly enunciate “Flo-wer-y Branch,” which requires 99% of the muscles in your face and is, quite frankly, frightening to watch and hear.

So, what should we do? Or rather, say? Luckily, we do have a way to pronounce “Flowery Branch” that gives our dear old town the golden credibility that it deserves. Say the name with style, and style is musical: “Flowery” resounds in a trill, and it’s highly suggested to be paired with a short tap dance number. Just feel that music in your heart – “Flowery Branch!”

Now, if you prefer the two-syllable staple, no tap dancing is required. And if you find yourself in lingo between the two and three syllable mark and you don’t know what else to do but to just sound awkward, it’s OK, we’ve all been there.

Katy Foster

Flowery Branch