Opinion: If you supported Trump, vote Republicans into Senate

In the Dec. 9 Times, Leonard Shipman stated that he did not believe the election Nov. 3 was fair and he suggested that for future elections he would either not vote or write in President Trump’s name in the Senate runoff and hoped we would all do the same.
Nothing could harm Georgia or this country more than if citizens stay home and do not vote in this extremely important runoff election.
The election in November was the strangest one I have seen in all my 50-plus years of voting, and whether or not it was fairly conducted will probably be answered some time in the future. If you have supported the president and his policies the past four years, then vote on Jan. 5 for the Republican candidates and if not, then don’t vote and hand control over to the Democrats.
Judy Chasey
Buford
To submit a letter
Send by email to letters@gainesvilletimes.com and include name and hometown. Letters never publish anonymously. Letters are limited to 500 words on topics of public interest and may be edited for content and length. Writers are limited to one letter per month. Letters may be rejected from readers with no ties to Northeast Georgia or that address personal, business or legal disputes. Letters not the work of the author listed or with material not properly attributed will be rejected. Letter writers may hyperlink portions of their letters to sources of their information. Letters and other commentary express the opinions of the authors and not of The Times.