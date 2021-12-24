Opinion: Happy new year from the people who really care about you

While Republicans are continuing to bicker and throw mud at each other, Democrats are coming through for all Georgians — and all Americans!



So, in celebrating the New Year, keep these things in mind. Because of the policies of the Biden administration and the hard work of Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and your Democratic representatives in Congress, we have done a lot!

Since the beginning of the Biden administration, our U.S. unemployment has dropped to 4.2% (in Georgia it is 2.8%). Income has gone up. The recession is over!

Many people are saying inflation has erased a lot of these income increases. But not everyone is affected the same way, so we can’t make a blanket statement about how much more everyone is paying because of inflation. Salaries have gone up to even out some of these price increases. Biden has opened our reserve oil to decrease gas prices, and the Department of Transportation is working on getting our supply chain going. Why is this inflation happening? Remember, people stopped working and stopped buying in 2019 and ’20 because of the pandemic. After the vaccinations, people went back to work and had money to spend. But because of cutbacks in manufacturing, demand became higher than supply. Basic economics — demand outpacing supply — will cause inflation. But you should look to the corporations who manufacture and ship the products that we buy to explain those price increases. Corporations have record profits this year because they raised prices so they could continue to make billions for their own pockets!

But Americans are better off because the American Rescue Plan:

Gave first responders all over Georgia a $1,000 bonus this year

The child tax credit gave families an extra $300 a month to cover health care and child care expenses so they could go back to work!

Gave individuals a $1,400 stipend to help them get back on their feet after being out of work all year.

Gave workers a $300 a week stipend in their unemployment check until Sept. 1, 2021.

Gave public schools in Georgia $3.8 billion in federal stimulus funds.

Because of the infrastructure bill that passed, in Georgia:

President Biden is taking bold action. Pete Buttigeg, transportation secretary, was in Savannah to work on a plan to get our ports moving again. He talked about the importance of truckers and the need for better pay and benefits for them.

$8.9 billion for highway expansion and repair.

$1.3 billion for transit expansion.

$225 million to repair bridges.

$619 million for airport improvements.

$135 million to build EV charging stations. (These will come in handy when Rivian starts rolling out EVs!)

$100 million to increase broadband.

$5 billion for electric school buses (no more diesel fuel fumes poisoning our children)

And there is more! So, although some news is bad, much is good because Democrats continue to work for Americans! Happy New Year!

Bette Holland

Dawsonville