Opinion: Election opportunities should be streamlined

In the interest of reliable elections, we need to revert to a single Election Day. On that day, everyone goes to the polls, identifies themselves and votes. By the end of the day, a satisfactory outcome is known.
If you know in advance you’ll be away on that day, you can go to City Hall and vote absentee. If you are unable to drive, ask to ride with a neighbor. Happy or not, we’ll know we have an accurate result.
Brenda Layne
Gainesville
To submit a letter
Send by email to letters@gainesvilletimes.com and include name and hometown. Letters never publish anonymously. Letters are limited to 500 words on topics of public interest and may be edited for content and length. Writers are limited to one letter per month. Letters may be rejected from readers with no ties to Northeast Georgia or that address personal, business or legal disputes. Letters not the work of the author listed or with material not properly attributed will be rejected. Letter writers may hyperlink portions of their letters to sources of their information. Letters and other commentary express the opinions of the authors and not of The Times.