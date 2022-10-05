Opinion: Economic problems more complicated than blaming Biden

Those who insist on blaming President Biden for our country’s economic woes are either being dishonest or showing their ignorance about economics.

The intentional use of the struggles of fellow citizens as fodder to win political points against Biden would be reprehensible, so I want to believe that the critics are simply uninformed. The reasons for inflation and other economic problems in the United States are much larger than one administration or one country. Like it or not, the countries of the world are interdependent economically. The problems we’re facing are symptoms of worldwide instability, climate crisis, a pandemic, and Putin’s war on Ukraine, to name only a few factors. Thus even the most skilled leader of one country does not have the magical power to make everything OK.

I am grateful for Biden’s leadership, his experience, and his genuine desire to help the American people. Most of all, I appreciate the fact that we have a decent, honest human being as our president. I’m tired of hearing him unfairly maligned.

Priscilla Wilson

Sautee-Nacoochee