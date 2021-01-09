BREAKING
Opinion: Collins would have beat Warnock
11042020 COLLINS 1.jpg
U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, mingles with guests at the Legacy Lodge & Conference Center Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, during his election night party. - photo by Scott Rogers

If our governor would have picked  Doug Collins to finish out Johnny Isakson’s term instead of Kelly Loeffler it would be my guess that he would have beat the democratic run for senator. The seas are going to get rough, full speed ahead without a rudder folks!


Roger Keebaugh

Gainesville

