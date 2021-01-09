Opinion: Collins would have beat Warnock

If our governor would have picked Doug Collins to finish out Johnny Isakson’s term instead of Kelly Loeffler it would be my guess that he would have beat the democratic run for senator. The seas are going to get rough, full speed ahead without a rudder folks!
Roger Keebaugh
Gainesville
To submit a letter
Send by email to letters@gainesvilletimes.com and include name and hometown. Letters never publish anonymously. Letters are limited to 500 words on topics of public interest and may be edited for content and length. Writers are limited to one letter per month. Letters may be rejected from readers with no ties to Northeast Georgia or that address personal, business or legal disputes. Letters not the work of the author listed or with material not properly attributed will be rejected. Letter writers may hyperlink portions of their letters to sources of their information. Letters and other commentary express the opinions of the authors and not of The Times.