Please refer to Section 2 of Article 1 of the Constitution of the United States of America (1787). Our founding fathers (those who signed the document) clearly spelled out the relative value of a free person, an indentured person, a Native American and a slave. It’s interesting to note that John Adams was the only founding father who never owned a slave.

Hold whatever belief you choose today, but don’t deny history to our children.





Laura Nagel

Gainesville