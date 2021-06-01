Opinion: Black Lives Matter divides and further damages race relations

“There is a certain class of race problem-solvers who don’t want the patient to get well because as long as the disease holds out, they have not only an easy means of making a living, but also an easy medium through which to make themselves prominent before the public.”

-Booker T. Washington (1856-1915)

Black Lives Matter is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

BLM was established in 2013 after the acquittal of George Zimmerman, a White man, in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, a Black teenager. The jury found Zimmerman acted in self-defense, but BLM ignored this verdict.

BLM’s co-founders are Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi. Cullors, in a Dec. 14, 2020 video, stated: “I do believe in Marxism.” When told this system has failed repeatedly, she replied: “So has capitalism.”

BLM is racist. Imagine the outcry if White Lives Matter was created. All lives matter!

BLM is supposedly about social justice, but its true objectives are power and money. Corporations donated $90 million to BLM in 2020. Cullors owns four homes with a total value of $3.2 million. She’s profiting from capitalism while advocating Marxism and the destruction of the American republic.

BLM is deliberately divisive. The focus is on identity politics — race, gender, sexual orientation, etc. How does division by classes unite America?

BLM stirs the antiracism pot with insulting terms like White privilege, White guilt and White supremacist to pit Black people (oppressed) against White people (oppressors). It’s pure Marxism. Moreover, BLM thinks White people today are responsible for any sins committed by our ancestors. Really?

BLM followers have looted and rioted across America. This criminal behavior often goes unpunished and such violence is unacceptable.

BLM espouses equity (outcome) over equality (opportunity). Voddie Baucham Jr., a minister, explained the difference on a panel with four other pastors: “Equality is that we’re all seated in the same type of chairs. Equity is expecting us to be the same height when we stand up.”

BLM deleted the following from its “What We Believe” page, but the evidence is archived: “We are self-reflective and do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans(gender) folk…we foster a queer-affirming network.”

BLM lists seven radical demands on its website, including “defund the police” (so much for law and order) and “permanently ban Trump from all digital media platforms” (apparently free speech is allowed only when it fits the BLM narrative).

Baucham states in “Fault Lines,” a blockbuster book, “It is unacceptable for Christians to partner with, celebrate, identify with or promote this organization (BLM). And that includes being bullied or pressured into using the phrase ‘black lives matter.’” Baucham is a Black man.

Leo Terrell, a prominent Black civil rights attorney in Los Angeles, declares: “CRT is a lie. It’s racist.”

BLM’s deceitful, divisive and destructive strategy sabotages race relations in America. In this broken world, hatred and revenge won’t solve our racial problems. I Corinthians 13:8 provides this encouraging advice: “Love never fails.”





Dick Biggs

Gainesville



