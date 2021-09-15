Opinion: Biden is unfit to serve as president

In only eight months, President Joe Biden’s abysmal failures include:

Afghanistan catastrophe

Biden made the disastrous decision to close Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. When the Taliban occupied Kabul, Biden promised no American would be left behind. Big lie. An Islamic maniac murdered 11 Marines, a Navy corpsman and an Army soldier at the Kabul Airport. While visiting with the families of these heroes, Biden talked about his deceased son and looked frequently at his watch. It was a callous cameo by a clueless commander-in-chief.

Southern border fiasco

Biden told American citizens “to follow the science” concerning COVID-19, yet border agents have encountered 1.3 million immigrants at the southern border this year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Despite many of these trespassers testing positive for the virus, they’re transported to cities across America and provided free shelter, food, health care, etc. The hypocrisy is astonishing.

Spending stupidity

Biden’s Democrat-dominated Congress is on an unprecedented spending spree. With America $28.7 trillion in debt, Washington is printing billions of dollars and inflation is soaring. A $1 trillion bill was passed for so-called infrastructure, but it’s mostly for left-wing fantasies. Now, a $3.5 trillion bill is being discussed to appease the “Green New Deal” fanatics. It’s financial suicide.

Energy dependence nonsense

America achieved energy independence under President Trump. Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline and allowed Russia to open a natural gas pipeline to Germany. Currently, America is buying foreign oil to keep pace with the demand. This strategy defies common sense and, predictably, gas prices have risen.

Crime wave madness

Hundreds of Black-on-Black murders occur annually in Chicago and elsewhere. Biden is conveniently silent and does nothing. He was also reluctant to condemn the countless crimes committed by Black Lives Matter after the tragic death of George Floyd in 2020.

Pandemic predicament

Biden promised to rapidly eradicate COVID-19, but 240,000 more Americans have died since he became president. The pandemic guidelines change constantly, federal mandates are interfering with state laws and the economic toll is devastating.

Woke/cancel culture lies

Biden supports critical race theory indoctrination in our schools. Students are taught that America is a fundamentally racist nation because White people are oppressors and Black people are oppressed. Kids are “educated” about their sexual orientation and preferred gender pronouns. “Woke” rioters, endeavoring to cancel American culture have suffered few consequences after looting businesses and toppling statues of legendary Americans.

Socialism insanity

Biden asked during his presidential campaign: “Do I look like a socialist?” Yes, Mr. President, you do. You want “free” education and health care for everyone, including illegal immigrants. You want higher taxes, more regulation and a significantly bigger federal government. We’re on a path toward fewer freedoms, anarchy and totalitarianism.

Biden is frail, feckless and unfit to serve as president. Alas, if Joe goes, Vice President Kamala Harris would be an even more unqualified replacement. We must regain the House and Senate in 2022 and presidency in 2024.





Dick Biggs

Gainesville



