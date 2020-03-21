Opinion: What’s most important for many of us now is social distance, not getting tested

Last weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the state was capable of processing about 100 COVID-19 tests per day, with the expectation that 200 per day would be possible by this week.

Georgia has 159 counties. Assume the number is 200 tests processed per day. Do the math.

As a rough average, the state can process fewer than two tests, per county, per day.

That number will keep climbing as more processing operations come online. The good news is that, as of Friday, there was no backlog of tests awaiting processing. But the bad news is the public remains focused on being tested, when that doesn’t need to be the focus at all.

Through casual conversation, social media, and in some cases public outrage, the same question is being asked: Why aren’t they testing people?

And the answer is really fairly simple. The testing isn’t the priority. Getting tested isn’t going to stop the virus. There is no drug yet available to give patients who test positive for COVID-19, so an official determination that it is or is not present is not the most important thing right now.

What is important is stopping the spread of the disease, and the best way to do that is to follow the direction of the CDC and medical experts at every level — continue to social distance yourself from others, follow the guidelines for limiting personal interactions, keep yourself and your surroundings germ free and focus with fierce determination on reducing the number of people who become infected with the virus.

That’s far more important than worrying about testing.