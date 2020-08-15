Opinion: Officials must do whatever they can to get November election done right

The rancor with which both sides are approaching Election Day 2020 has led to concerns over whether the results of the Nov. 3 voting are likely to be known in a timely manner, and even if they are, whether they will be accepted by candidates on both sides of the political fence.



The sense of foreboding that hangs like a dark shadow over the upcoming election process brings with it the potential of a constitutional crisis in this country the likes of which most of us would associate with third-world nations instead of the most influential country in the world.

Between mail-in ballots, international hackers, unproven technologies, unrealistic expectations and an unrelenting pandemic, the potential for catastrophe is incredibly high.

Even though time is short, we don’t believe it has to be that way, though avoiding a disaster is going to take something we haven’t seen much of lately – coordination and cooperation between both political parties at all levels of government.

As a nation we have dealt with national disasters, wars, economic collapse, social injustice and political division. Working together, we can hold an election in which the people have confidence. But those now in elective office have to make it happen.

Holding elections is the responsibility of state and local governments, not the federal government. That said, the president and members of the Congress need to commit to providing support to state and local governments to assure a fair election is held, rather than fighting and complaining about all the reasons the outcomes are not to be trusted. We’ve got two months to fix any problems that have been identified.

The same is true for state governments across the nation. They have to work with local governments within their states to eliminate as many roadblocks as possible before Election Day.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has said it is likely the state’s General Assembly will reconvene in a special session to address some vague and mysterious issues. If he really wants to call lawmakers back to the Capitol, make it a session focused solely on meeting the needs of local election officials and do it quickly.

The ultimate responsibility for holding elections falls to local county officials who are tasked with establishing polling places, recruiting and training manpower to staff them, making sure the voting process is secure, and verifying the legitimacy of the votes that are cast.

Local governments have to provide those officials with the needed resources to do the job, and creative efforts may be required to make sure staffing is sufficient in times of a national health crisis. Recruit and train volunteers, solicit help from civic groups, draft technology experts from industry, bring in the Boy Scouts or the National Guard – whatever it takes to overcome the challenges that were made obvious in the primary elections earlier this year.

As a nation we have proven we can do incredible things when faced with crisis situations. The upcoming election qualifies. We need to bring that commitment and energy to addressing the general election, and we need to do it right now, at every level of government.

Every election supervisor, county commissioner, state legislator, governor and congressman needs to ask “What can I do to help,” and then make it happen.

It is not overstating the fact to suggest that if the general election results in the sort of chaos that some expect, and others seem to desire, it could create a permanent and irreparable crack in the foundation of our system of government.

Sometimes, despite the ominous music, the girl goes into the dark basement, flips on a light, and nothing bad happens. That’s a plot twist we all could live with come November.