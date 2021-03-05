Opinion: National rankings show what we all know — our local economy is something to be proud of

After months of trials and tribulations, pandemics and politics, chaos and controversy, it is nice to be able to bask in a bit of good news.

The economic engine that drives Hall County is purring along quite nicely, thank you.

In a report issued late last month, the Milken Institute noted that the Gainesville-Hall County area was among the best small metropolitan areas in the nation in terms of economic development, putting it again in the nation’s top 10, at number 9.

Then in March, Site Selection magazine found that of the metropolitan areas in the nation with a population under 200,000, our area was tied for sixth in terms of “major capital investments in corporate end user facilities within a given core-based statistical area.”

The two studies just reinforce what we know. Our area is attractive to businesses, and reaps the benefits from being so. A year like the one we’ve just suffered, with economic instability worldwide, helps to make it even more obvious a strong local economy is an incredible benefit to the quality of life that we are all guilty of taking for granted.

Take the availability of jobs, for example.