Opinion: A few things leaders should keep in mind when making decisions about election oversight

The mass national hysteria over the conduction of elections spawned by weeks of fake narratives and misinformation has made its way to Hall County, with the local Board of Elections announcing it may be going to court against the county commission over the administrative hierarchy of the county elections office.



At issue is the position of the county’s election supervisor, and whether that position should be hired by, and report to, the Board of Elections, or to the administration of the county government.

From a philosophical standpoint, strong arguments can be made for both positions. From a legal standpoint, the courts may be needed to resolve the issue. From a practical standpoint, we hope the two bodies can mediate a solution that doesn’t require the taxpayers to foot the bill for both sides of litigation that would pit one public faction against the other.

The five-person Board of Elections has two members appointed by the county’s Republican Party, two appointed by the Democratic Party, and a fifth “nonpartisan” chair appointed by the county commission who votes only in case of a tie. Its members work part time and are tasked with oversight of the county election process from beginning to end.

In Georgia, local governments can use a process called “home rule” to make changes in their operational structure. In 2018, the Hall County commission used that process to make the county’s superintendent of elections answerable to the county administrator, rather than to the Board of Elections. Now, members of the election board are questioning whether the county had the legal authority to make that change.

The philosophical debate over the position is more complex than it may initially appear. From one perspective, the question is one of whether the board of elections can be responsible for oversight if it doesn’t manage the one person in charge of the election process? From the other, the question is one of whether the county government can be responsible for the budgeting and staffing for the election office, if it doesn’t manage the one person in charge of the election process?

The conducting of elections is very much a function of local governments. Each of Georgia’s too numerous counties has broad authority to do things its own way. Not all board of elections are set up the same way. Not all counties have someone filling the role of election supervisor as a separate job. Not all election offices are the same. There is no single template of operation approved at the state level, just as there is no uniformity across the states, each of which is empowered to handle elections its own way. Confusion is guaranteed by design.

And it’s not the first time the county’s election process has been brought into question. The effort to reorganize in 2018 was an attempt to bring some stability to ongoing issues creating controversies through the years.