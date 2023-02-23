Why Hall may receive a portion of a $181 million opioid settlement

Hall County could be receiving additional funding in the wake of America’s opioid epidemic, as commissioners will consider whether to participate in a national settlement involving pharmaceutical distributors Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.



Attorney General Chris Carr announced on Jan. 5 that Georgia would join a list of states participating in national settlements with the five companies to “resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid crisis.”

In doing so, Georgia is eligible to receive more than $181 million in total base payments that would provide critical treatment, prevention, reduction and recovery services for opioid addiction.

“No Georgia community is a stranger to the devastating effects of the opioid crisis, and we must do all we can to support those who are struggling,” Carr said in a press release. “Today’s announcement is another step forward in our ongoing efforts to combat this epidemic and address the widespread damage it’s caused. Our top priority is to protect our fellow Georgians, and joining these settlements will ensure that our state receives much-needed resources to help expand critical treatment and recovery services.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Georgia is set to receive up to $50.1 million from CVS and $58.7 million from Walgreens, plus an additional $44.9 million from Teva and $27.4 million from Allergan.

A justification summary for the item states that “in order to determine the state's share of settlement proceeds, counties must make an election as to whether to participate in the settlements.”

“Hall County's portion of the settlement proceeds is not ascertainable at this time,” county documents state. “In order to determine Hall County's share, the number of jurisdictions participating in the settlements must be determined no later than April 18, 2023.”

The item is expected to go before commissioners for approval at their regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Hall County Government Center.