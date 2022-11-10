What to expect in Hall from Tropical Storm Nicole

North Georgia residents can expect heavy rain and strong winds as Tropical Storm Nicole heads north after making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast early Thursday morning.

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at about 3 a.m. Thursday near Vero Beach. By 1 p.m., Nicole’s sustained winds had dropped to 45 mph as it moved toward Tallahassee.

By the time Nicole reaches the area, it will likely have weakened to a tropical depression, bringing 1.5 inches of rain, 20 mph sustained winds and 30-35 mph gusts.

Hall County can expect the brunt of the storm between 1 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday, and is expected to exit Georgia between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., said Katie Martin, a meteorologist with the Peachtree City National Weather Service.

Strong winds could topple power lines and cause power outages.

Hall County’s Emergency Management Agency is preparing by fueling up generators and readying service personnel.

“We’ve got everything ready to go,” said Zach Brackett, EMA’s operations and special projects manager. “Now we’re just monitoring.”

The Gainesville and Hall County school systems are monitoring the storm, but plan to keep schools open. Habersham County Schools canceled school for Friday.

The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains and bring flash and urban flooding to the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and New England through Saturday.

Nicole was the first hurricane to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019. It is only the third November hurricane to hit Florida since record keeping began in 1853.





The Associated Press contributed to this article.