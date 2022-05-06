Tornado watch in effect for Hall until 8 p.m.

Hall County and the surrounding Northeast Georgia area are under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Friday, May 6.
The National Weather Service said there will be a few rounds of scattered thunderstorms moving from west to east in the late afternoon.
“Some storms will be capable of damaging winds, large hail and even a brief tornado,” according to the National Weather Service. “Locally heavy rain could also result in sudden water rises in creeks and small streams, as well as elevate the flood risk over urban areas.”
The other counties included in the tornado watch are Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer, Habersham, Hart, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, White and Whitfield.