Several homes in northeast Hall affected by severe weather

Hall County 911 received calls about downed trees and power lines in the area of Mud Creek Road and Old Cornelia Highway Tuesday afternoon.



Hall County Emergency Management Director Casey Ramsey said Mud Creek Road near Old Cornelia Highway was closed along with Old Cornelia Highway north and south of Mud Creek Road.

Representatives from multiple agencies — including law enforcement, fire services, road maintenance and emergency management — came out to the scene and found “several downed trees involving power lines,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said three to four homes received damage mostly to the roof area, and the Red Cross was requested for lodging help for one home with three adults and two children.

No injuries were reported.

Georgia Power and Hall County Road Maintenance are working to restore power and clear the roadway.