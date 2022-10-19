Hall residents woke up to freezing weather. Here's how long it will last

Gainesville residents could feel some record-breaking cold Thursday.
A forecast of 31 degrees was predicted early Thursday, which could break the Oct. 19, 1981, record for the lowest temperature recorded of 32 degrees.
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Thursday.
Sam Marlow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, said the city almost broke a record for Oct. 19 when the temperature dropped to 34 degrees. That record of 33 degrees was set in 1948.
The low temperatures are about 20 degrees colder than the typical weather this time of year.
The cold isn’t expected to stick around for long, Marlow said.
By the weekend, highs are expected to be back in the low 70s. Next week, temperatures will be in the mid 70s, he said.