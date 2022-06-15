Gainesville breaks daily heat record

Gainesville broke a daily heat record Wednesday, June 15, according to data from the National Weather Service that goes back to 1996.
Triple-digit heat is forecasted a week from today.
City temperatures soared as high as 97 degrees. Up until today, the hottest June 15 on record was 95 degrees, recorded in 2010.
A heat advisory was issued for Wednesday in North Georgia, lasting from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a high of 96 degrees. The heat index, or “feels like” temperature, is expected to be 105 degrees. A heat advisory is issued when the heat index is expected to reach 105 to 109 degrees.
The National Weather Service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun.
Georgia Power spokeswoman Alicia Brown said the company will not disconnect someone’s power if a heat advisory or excessive heat warning has been issued.
NWS says young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
People should watch for the possible signs of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, excessive sweating, clammy skin and nausea. Move to a cool area, sip water, and apply cool wet cloths to the skin.
If you fear that you or someone else may be experiencing heat stroke, call 911 immediately.
Symptoms can include throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103 degrees and a loss of consciousness.