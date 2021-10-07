Where to take your kids for trunk or treating

Halloween is approaching and it's time for kids to get out their best costumes and trick-or-treating bags for a night of collecting candy. If you’re looking for community events to trunk-or-treat, Hall County has you covered.
First Baptist of Gainesville
First Baptist is hosting their own trunk-or-treat with a costume parade, pumpkin contest, food, candy and more.
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: 751 Green St., Gainesville
More info: fbcgainesville.org
Gainesville First United Methodist
Bring your best costume and the whole family for games, activities, prizes, food and candy. Along with decorated trunks to collect your candy from.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
More info: gfumc.com
Grace Episcopal Church
Grace Episcopal is hosting a night of family fun with catered dinner and decorated trunks with candy and prizes. Reservations are required in order to reserve a dinner from The Varsity and can be found at gracechurchgainesville.org/trunk-or-treat.
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: 422 Brenau Avenue, Gainesville
More info: gracechurchgainesville.org
Don Carter State Park
Looking to get some Halloween fun early? Don Carter State Park is hosting their own trunk-or-treat with activities at Shelter 4 for kids to come in their costumes and adults to decorate their own cars.
When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: 5000 N Browning Bridge Road, Gainesville
More info: 678-450-7726
Christ Place Church
Christ Place Church is hosting a community event for family fun with their Light up the Night Trunk or Treat. The night will include carnival games, candy, inflatables, face-painting, a hayride and a showing of the Florida vs. Georgia football game.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville
More info: christplace.com
Chestnut Mountain Church
A fall festival is being held for the community by Chestnut Mountain church. The night will include activities, games, food, music and the trunk-or-treat. There will also be contests and prizes for the most creative costume and the most creative car.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle, Flowery Branch
More info: chestnutmountain.org