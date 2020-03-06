Traffic at Flowery Branch High could get better after this intersection work starting in September

Construction could begin in September on a new Cash Road intersection with Hog Mountain Road in South Hall near Flowery Branch High School.



Cash Road is being realigned to get rid of a busy Y intersection involving Credit Drive, with Credit Drive being turned into a cul-de-sac.

The $2.35 million road improvement is one of Hall County’s remaining special purpose local option sales tax projects before SPLOST VIII, approved by voters in November, kicks in July 1.

Design of the project is underway, with an estimated completion by late July, Hall County Public Works and Utilities Director Srikanth Yamala said.

The project has come up in discussions about area traffic, especially in light of a proposed 334-unit apartment complex at 4496 Hog Mountain Road, next to Flowery Branch High.

Residents have said they were concerned about traffic generated by the project mixing with the already high volume of cars in the area.

But developers, who got approval from Flowery Branch City Council for the project on Sept. 20, said they expected a mixture of traffic improvements in the area to help ease the crunch. In addition to Cash Road, improvements include the newly opened Exit 14, Spout Springs Road widening and an eventual Interstate 985 widening.

Officials originally looked at lining up Cash Road to the high school, but that “is no longer an option due to the terrain,” Yamala said.

The county is now looking at lining up Cash to the apartment complex, he added.

Regardless, “the improvement at this location will certainly help with the school traffic,” Yamala said.

Also, a traffic light “at the new intersection is still under consideration, but we will have to wait for the design to be completed just to be sure,” Yamala said.