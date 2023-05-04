These Hall County roads will be resurfaced as part of GDOT project

Four Hall County roads will be resurfaced as part of a $1.1 million contract awarded in March by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The resurfacing will affect Cash Road from the roundabout at Hog Mountain Road to Union Church Road, Elizabeth Lane from Spout Springs Road to Cash Road and Union Circle from Spout Springs Road to Union Church Road, all in South Hall.
Elizabeth Lane and Union Circle were realigned as part of the state’s Spout Springs Road widening project, which opened to motorists in December 2022.
The resurfacing work, which is set for March 2024 completion, also includes Talmo Road from Roy Parks Road to Belmont Road/Ga. 332 in East Hall.
“The project has not yet received a notice to proceed,” GDOT district spokeswoman Elizabeth Johnson said.