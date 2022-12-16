These are the busiest days to travel over the holidays

Ready to sit in some traffic?

Auto federation AAA estimates more than 3.5 million Georgians could travel 50 miles or more over the holidays.

Of those, 3.2 million will be on the roads, while more than 180,000 will travel by plane.

A positive aspect for motorists, though, is that gas prices have continued to decline since Gov. Brian Kemp signed executive orders to temporarily suspend gas taxes in March – which will be reinstituted once more through Jan. 10.

Georgia State Patrol Spokesperson Lt. Michael Burns said his agency anticipates a “higher than usual amount of traffic volume” on the roadway this year, due to lower gas prices. He stated troopers are prepared for increased traffic, with more units on the road ready to issue citations or, if necessary, field sobriety tests.

“We have policies in place concerning manpower requirements during the travel periods. There will be more troopers and motor carrier officers on the road being visible and performing traffic stops, with the hope of decreasing traffic crashes,” Burns said. “...officers work diligently throughout the year stopping those driving under the influence…(troopers) will be out in full force, so the motoring public needs to have a plan in place if they choose to drink – either stay home, designate a sober driver or contact a rideshare service or cab.”