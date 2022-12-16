These are the busiest days to travel over the holidays

Ready to sit in some traffic?
Auto federation AAA estimates more than 3.5 million Georgians could travel 50 miles or more over the holidays.
Of those, 3.2 million will be on the roads, while more than 180,000 will travel by plane.
A positive aspect for motorists, though, is that gas prices have continued to decline since Gov. Brian Kemp signed executive orders to temporarily suspend gas taxes in March – which will be reinstituted once more through Jan. 10.
Georgia State Patrol Spokesperson Lt. Michael Burns said his agency anticipates a “higher than usual amount of traffic volume” on the roadway this year, due to lower gas prices. He stated troopers are prepared for increased traffic, with more units on the road ready to issue citations or, if necessary, field sobriety tests.
“We have policies in place concerning manpower requirements during the travel periods. There will be more troopers and motor carrier officers on the road being visible and performing traffic stops, with the hope of decreasing traffic crashes,” Burns said. “...officers work diligently throughout the year stopping those driving under the influence…(troopers) will be out in full force, so the motoring public needs to have a plan in place if they choose to drink – either stay home, designate a sober driver or contact a rideshare service or cab.”
The Georgia Department of of Transportation (GDOT) has implemented the temporary suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the holiday weekend – beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, December 22 until 5 a.m. Monday, December 26 – to cope with increased traffic congestion.
On New Year's weekend, suspensions of lane closures will be in place from 5 a.m. Saturday, December 31 to 5 a.m. Monday, January 2.
The busiest days for drivers, according to GDOT, is Dec 21 and Dec. 22, though “light traffic” is expected on Georgia roadways Dec. 23-Dec. 27.
There could be an element of uncertainty for travelers on the roads next week, with below-freezing temperatures forecasted at lows between 17-27 degrees from Thursday-Sunday and possibilities of precipitation.
Burns said there are just a few simple rules he believes drivers should follow to avoid danger on the roads.
“Drivers need to obey the posted speed limit, wear their seatbelt, don’t drive impaired, and don’t drive distracted. If they follow these tips, traffic crashes, fatalities and serious injuries can be avoided,” he said.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is also bracing for high volumes of holiday travelers, expecting nearly 5.2 million passengers to come through Atlanta from Friday, Dec. 16, through Tuesday, Jan. 3.