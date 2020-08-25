This stretch of Green Street in downtown Gainesville to close for 2 weeks. (No, not the four-lane part)

Green Street between Washington and Spring streets will close for two weeks, starting Monday, Aug. 31, according to Gainesville’s website.



The stretch of road runs next to the federal courthouse downtown and is not the four-lane thoroughfare through Gainesville.

The closure is for utility work as part of the city's second phase of downtown beautification efforts, which got underway Aug. 10 on Washington Street.

Green Street is expected to reopen the morning of Sept. 14.

Then, crews will begin work on Spring Street between E.E. Butler Parkway and Bradford Street, according to the city.

Efforts on Washington, Green and Spring streets are projected to be completed by February 2021, with an overall project completion date targeted for summer 2021.

The first phase, completed in November 2019, involved improvements along Main and Broad streets, the website says.