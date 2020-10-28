Spring Street parking closes for downtown streetscaping

Parking on Spring Street, between Green and Bradford streets in downtown Gainesville, is closed for three to four weeks for some downtown streetscaping improvements.

The closure will allow for crews to continue on the streetscaping upgrades. Work in October has included storm drain improvements along Spring Street between E.E. Butler Parkway and Green Street, with work on storm drains, sidewalks and street lights adjacent to the old Regions Bank building underway; water lines, storm drains, sidewalks, parking and street lights along Washington Street between E.E. Butler Parkway and Green Street; and sanitary sewer, storm drains, sidewalks, parking, street lights also underway along Green Street between Spring and Washington streets. Overhead utilities on Green Street will also be relocated.

The budget for this phase of streetscaping is $2.9 million, according to city spokeswoman Christina Santee.

Work on Washington, Green and Spring streets is due to be finished by February 2021, and the overall project is set to be complete in summer 2021. Bradford Street, between Washington and Academy streets, will get upgrades in early 2021.