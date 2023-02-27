Relief coming to this section of Ga. 211 in Braselton

Work has started on a stretch of heavily congested Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 in Braselton.

The $25.5 million project calls for widening the road from two to four lanes between Pinot Noir Drive and Interstate 85.

The project, expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2025, will include a 5 ½-foot sidewalk on the east side of a bridge on Ga. 211, as well as multi-lane roundabouts at I-85 and Tour de France, a road leading to Chateau Elan resort.

“This is a major project, and the first part of it has begun with the clearing and grubbing (of trees and vegetation) on the sides of the road,” said Elizabeth Johnson, Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman.

Moving utilities, including lines and poles, is expected to take 7-8 months, depending on the weather, she said.

“The town has worked very hard in partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation to get this project to construction,” Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott has said about the project.