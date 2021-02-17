Plans for this roundabout on Green Street have been scrapped, GDOT says

Plans for a roundabout on Green Street at Thompson Bridge Road and Riverside Drive have been scrapped.
“We will continue to maintain that (intersection) as a traffic signal, not a roundabout,” said SueAnne Decker, district preconstruction engineer with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Decker, speaking during a Hall County area transportation meeting Wednesday, Feb. 17, didn’t elaborate.
She also didn’t speak to the status of the other planned roundabout on Green at Academy Street and E.E. Butler Parkway.
The roundabouts had been part of an overall Green Street improvement project that is set to get underway in 2025 and that had been priced at $15 million. Right of way acquisition for the work, including a raised 5-foot median, could begin in 2023, Mayor Danny Dunagan has said.
Matt Tarver, Gainesville’s deputy director of engineering and transportation, said at Wednesday’s meeting that city officials are putting together a request for proposals for the project.
This story will be updated.