New app for riders to track Gainesville's 2 trolleys

The city of Gainesville plans to release a mobile app at the end of July allowing users to track the local trolleys in real time.
The “Gainesville, GA Trolley” app will be free to download for Apple and Android devices.
The app is being named after the city, but more specifically, the Hall County Area Transit oversees the trolleys.
The city said in a news release it hopes the app will further persuade residents and visitors to experience the trolley for themselves, and help “frequent fliers” better plan their trips around town.
Gainesville residents will be able to track the Downtown-Dixon and Downtown-Glenwood trolleys, which run from 6-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
While night rides will continue, Hall County Area Transit plans to discontinue the downtown trolley lunchtime run from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. due to low ridership numbers. That trolley will stop running Friday, July 22.