Memorial Park Drive traffic may ease up with this planned road project

Change would be in store for Old Flowery Branch motorists, however, as only right turns in and out of that road would be allowed as part of the project.

Old Flowery Branch motorists wouldn’t be able to cross Memorial Park Drive to continue on Old Flowery Branch. And those motorists needing to turn left toward Browns Bridge Road would have to first turn left onto Memorial Park and then make a U-turn.

“There would be a left-turn lane constructed to facilitate that U-turn movement,” said Matt Tarver, Gainesville’s deputy director of engineering and transportation.

Also, left-turn lanes would be added so that Memorial Park motorists would still be able to turn left onto Old Flowery Branch, Tarver said.

“We are still coordinating with (Hall) County to finalize the design,” he said.

Memorial Park Drive, which serves as a main artery connecting Browns Bridge Road to Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13, is both in Gainesville and unincorporated Hall. Old Flowery Branch runs from Browns Bridge Road to Mountain View Road.

Other options were considered at the intersection, including a roundabout and a traffic signal, Tarver said.

The project — known as an R-Cut — is believed to be “the most cost-effective improvement,” he said.

It has been done or considered elsewhere in areas where there’s high traffic or a high potential for accidents, according to transportation officials.

One was built on McEver Road near Dawsonville Highway in 2017. Another was proposed on Athens Highway at Gaines Mill Road, until residents told Hall in a December community meeting they believed the proposed change wouldn’t solve traffic or safety issues.

Typically, R-cuts cost $200,000 to $250,000, Tarver said.

The project would be funded by the city’s special purpose local option sales tax, or an additional penny on the dollar that governments use for public projects, such as roads and infrastructure.

“The city and county both participated with the initial traffic study, but no other agreements have been reached for cost-sharing of the construction costs at this time,” Tarver said.