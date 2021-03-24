Learn about Hall transportation projects at annual transportation forum, which goes virtual again this year

The virtual event, open to the public, is set for 10 a.m. May 4. Online registration is required, and a Zoom link will be emailed to those who register.



Each year, roads officials give an update on road projects, both those that are ongoing and those in the works.

Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry and District Engineer Kelvin Mullins are featured speakers at this year’s event.

In past years, the transportation forum has been a packed luncheon event held at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus, drawing government officials from throughout the area.

The 2020 forum also was held virtually out of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for deciding on the format for this year’s event, “we had to make a call a few weeks ago and we did not know what facilities were opening up,” said Kit Dunlap, chamber president and CEO, on Wednesday, March 24.