Key Spout Springs side street could open months before main road widening is complete

A key side street off Spout Springs Road in South Hall could be completed by summer 2021, months before the first phase of the long-awaited Spout Springs widening is finished.
Workers are busy realigning Elizabeth Lane so that it ties into Lake Sterling Boulevard, at the main entrance to the massive Sterling on the Lake subdivision. The Hall County Library System’s Spout Springs branch is also at that intersection.
If the new Elizabeth Lane is complete by spring or summer, “(the rest of Spout Springs) would be done in the fall,” Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman Katie Strickland said Thursday, Sept. 10, during a visit to the site.
The existing Elizabeth Lane, which is a few hundred feet south of where the new road will be, is a heavily used road, leading to other neighborhoods until it ends at Cash Road, another busy traffic artery. It also runs past the back entrance to Cherokee Bluff High School.
The new stretch of Elizabeth Lane that’s being realigned runs about 1,600 feet, spanning from Spout Springs at Lake Sterling to a point just south of the Cherokee Bluff driveway, said Michael Cross, project manager with the contractor, G.P.’s Enterprises Inc.
At that point, the existing Elizabeth Lane will take over.
Once the new Elizabeth Lane opens, the old stretch between Spout Springs and the high school will be demolished, Strickland said. The traffic light at Spout Springs and the old Elizabeth Lane will be taken down, he said.
The new Elizabeth Lane will be two lanes until it reaches Spout Springs Road. At that point, it will have a right-turn lane, a thru lane to Lake Sterling and two left-turn lanes, Cross said.
Also under construction is a lane that will allow Spout Springs drivers to turn right onto Elizabeth Lane. Plus, a new traffic light will be put up at the intersection with Lake Sterling, replacing one already there.
The $32 million widening is otherwise moving along, with workers grading, putting in curbing and retaining walls and even starting to pave.
The multi-million-dollar project, which is set for a November 2021 completion, calls for widening the road from two to four lanes with a 20-foot raised median and sidewalks between Hog Mountain Road and Union Circle.
Hall County is planning a second phase that would continue the widening from Union Circle to the Gwinnett County line. That $26.2 million project doesn’t have a schedule yet, as funding hasn’t been identified.
Right of way acquisition on the second phase of Spout Springs Road’s widening project is now projected to begin in the fall of 2023 — three years later than had been expected.