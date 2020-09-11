Key Spout Springs side street could open months before main road widening is complete

If the new Elizabeth Lane is complete by spring or summer, “(the rest of Spout Springs) would be done in the fall,” Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman Katie Strickland said Thursday, Sept. 10, during a visit to the site.

The existing Elizabeth Lane, which is a few hundred feet south of where the new road will be, is a heavily used road, leading to other neighborhoods until it ends at Cash Road, another busy traffic artery. It also runs past the back entrance to Cherokee Bluff High School.

The new stretch of Elizabeth Lane that’s being realigned runs about 1,600 feet, spanning from Spout Springs at Lake Sterling to a point just south of the Cherokee Bluff driveway, said Michael Cross, project manager with the contractor, G.P.’s Enterprises Inc.

At that point, the existing Elizabeth Lane will take over.

Once the new Elizabeth Lane opens, the old stretch between Spout Springs and the high school will be demolished, Strickland said. The traffic light at Spout Springs and the old Elizabeth Lane will be taken down, he said.

The new Elizabeth Lane will be two lanes until it reaches Spout Springs Road. At that point, it will have a right-turn lane, a thru lane to Lake Sterling and two left-turn lanes, Cross said.