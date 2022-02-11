Hang on a bit longer, as U.S. 129 widening in East Hall enters the homestretch

Gainesville to Athens is about to become a four-lane shot.
Crews are busy putting finishing touches on an 8-mile stretch of Athens Highway/U.S. 129 between Gillsville Highway in East Hall and the Talmo Bypass in Jackson County, as the project creeps past a completion date of Friday, Feb. 11.
“It’s technically 93.66% complete as of (Feb. 9), so we’re not that far from being done,” Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman Melodii Peoples said.
Work will intensify starting Monday, Feb. 14, on a piece of the roadway in Talmo, as crews strive to put “traffic in permanent alignment.”
“Once final asphalt is placed, all four lanes will be opened,” according to GDOT.
“This is a very significant milestone for GDOT and Hall County to get this project complete,” said Joseph Boyd, transportation planning director for the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization, Hall’s transportation planning agency.
“A four-lane, divided highway from Gainesville to Athens … means a much safer connection for motorists and freight vehicles alike that are traveling to Jackson County, Clarke County and the I-85 corridor,” Boyd said.
“Travel along the Athens Highway corridor is expected to see continuous growth as industries expand in the Gainesville area.”
Boyd said that growth would include the Northeast Georgia Inland Port, a Georgia Ports Authority cargo terminal planned off White Sulphur Road near Ga. 365.
Initially, some 60,000 containers per year could arrive at the port. So, while there’ll be less truck traffic making long hauls to and through the Hall area, it’s expected there’ll be an uptick in local truck traffic.
The port will be about 7 miles north of Athens Highway’s crossing at I-985.
“So, this (U.S. 129) project is being completed at the opportune time,” Boyd said. “We are excited to see a project that has been in the works since the early 1990s complete.”
Officials have long considered U.S. 129 a vital truck/commerce route as it connects I-985 and I-85, especially with GDOT widening I-85 from four to six lanes up to U.S. 129 from the Atlanta area.
“Pieces (of Athens Highway) have been four-laned for well over 20 years. This (road’s widening) is the last major piece of it,” said Tim Evans, vice president of economic development for the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. “This is a major connector for businesses in this community.”
The road’s completion “sets in motion some other things,” Evans said. “We need to look at the sewer investments along that corridor, as a community. Without sewer, you tend to get developments that are lower capital investments, and they tend to be … less attractive.”
Widening the Athens Highway stretch from two to four lanes has been in the works for decades, finally getting underway in 2016. The $45 million project has had several delays, with contractor Pittman Construction citing numerous reasons, including “utilities, inclement weather and materials,” according to GDOT.
GDOT itself has a long interest in the project getting done.
Athens Highway “is an important north-south corridor providing access to areas under increasing development,” according to a 1997 department memo about the project.
Widening it would “improve operational efficiency and increase capacity,” the memo says.
The number of vehicles per day was expected to increase from 11,550 in 1997 to 19,050 in 2017.
“Hall County is experiencing tremendous growth as a result of the excellent recreational, educational and employment opportunities that exist in the region,” the memo says.