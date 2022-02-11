Hang on a bit longer, as U.S. 129 widening in East Hall enters the homestretch

Gainesville to Athens is about to become a four-lane shot.

Crews are busy putting finishing touches on an 8-mile stretch of Athens Highway/U.S. 129 between Gillsville Highway in East Hall and the Talmo Bypass in Jackson County, as the project creeps past a completion date of Friday, Feb. 11.

“It’s technically 93.66% complete as of (Feb. 9), so we’re not that far from being done,” Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman Melodii Peoples said.

Work will intensify starting Monday, Feb. 14, on a piece of the roadway in Talmo, as crews strive to put “traffic in permanent alignment.”

“Once final asphalt is placed, all four lanes will be opened,” according to GDOT.

“This is a very significant milestone for GDOT and Hall County to get this project complete,” said Joseph Boyd, transportation planning director for the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization, Hall’s transportation planning agency.

“A four-lane, divided highway from Gainesville to Athens … means a much safer connection for motorists and freight vehicles alike that are traveling to Jackson County, Clarke County and the I-85 corridor,” Boyd said.

“Travel along the Athens Highway corridor is expected to see continuous growth as industries expand in the Gainesville area.”

Boyd said that growth would include the Northeast Georgia Inland Port, a Georgia Ports Authority cargo terminal planned off White Sulphur Road near Ga. 365.