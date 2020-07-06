These traffic changes are being made at entrance to two South Hall massive subdivisions

Residents of two massive subdivisions off Friendship Road/Ga. 347 in South Hall can no longer cut across four lanes of traffic to turn left.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has started building a “reduced conflict U-turn" this week at Reunion Way, the entrance to Reunion Country Club, and Napa Ridge Road, the entrance to Del Webb at Chateau Elan.

A median will block drivers leaving either subdivision from turning left or traveling straight from one subdivision to the other. Drivers wanting to turn left or to reach the other subdivision will have to turn right first, then go into a U-turn.

A similar project was done in 2017 at the intersection of McEver Road between Village Shoppes at Gainesville and McEvers Corners just south of Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 in Gainesville.

Drivers were no longer able to turn left out of the Kohl’s and Publix parking lots.

In the South Hall project, motorists may see single-lane closures between 7 p.m. overnight to 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, according to the DOT.

The “quick response” project is expected to take about 45 days to complete.

The intersection has been a longtime sore spot for residents, who, at one time, sought a traffic light at the intersection. After two traffic studies, the DOT decided in 2015 against a traffic light – to the disappointment of some residents.

“Traffic is only going to get worse from here on out,” Reunion resident Carrie Kiger said at the time.

Reporter Megan Reed contributed to this report.



