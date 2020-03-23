Gainesville Connection suspended, Dial-a-Ride adjusted to address COVID-19

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Gainesville Times is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.
All Gainesville Connection services have been suspended through Friday, April 3, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Gainesville Connection provides scheduled bus services throughout Gainesville and parts of Oakwood and unincorporated Hall County.
Dial-A-Ride services will continue, but with half the fleet normally running routes. Through April 3, trips will be prioritized to pharmacies, grocery stores, medical appointments and work.
Dial-A-Ride operates weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Riders are asked to make reservations as soon as possible to secure their trip. Fare for Dial-A-Ride services starts at $2 and increases with each mile traveled.
Call 770-503-3333 to schedule a trip with Dial-a-Ride.
