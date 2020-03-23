BREAKING
Live updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases at 620 in state, nine in Hall; 25 deaths
The Georgia Department of Public Heath is reporting numbers of coronavirus cases by county in the state. It is updated twice daily at noon and 7 p.m.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville Connection suspended, Dial-a-Ride adjusted to address COVID-19
03242019 TRANSIT 2.jpg
Gainesville Connection buses park at the administration building on Main Street Wednesday, March 20, 2019. - photo by Scott Rogers
Megan Reed
The Times
Updated: March 23, 2020, 9:27 a.m.

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Gainesville Times is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.

All Gainesville Connection services have been suspended through Friday, April 3, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Gainesville Connection provides scheduled bus services throughout Gainesville and parts of Oakwood and unincorporated Hall County. 

Dial-A-Ride services will continue, but with half the fleet normally running routes. Through April 3, trips will be prioritized to pharmacies, grocery stores, medical appointments and work. 

Dial-A-Ride operates weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Riders are asked to make reservations as soon as possible to secure their trip. Fare for Dial-A-Ride services starts at $2 and increases with each mile traveled. 

Call 770-503-3333 to schedule a trip with Dial-a-Ride.

Compiled from city of Gainesville press release.

Friends to Follow social media