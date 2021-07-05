Ga. 365 is set to get cable barriers along this stretch in Northeast Georgia

One project calls for extending the barriers north from Exit 24 on Interstate 985, where it crosses Jesse Jewell Parkway/Old Cornelia Highway, to Lula Road/Ga. 52 in Hall, a stretch of 8 miles.



A second one would run 9.7 miles from Ga. 52 to Duncan Bridge Road/Ga. 384 in Habersham.

A third project calls for continuing the barrier another 11 miles from Ga. 384 to south of Toccoa Highway in Habersham, according to GDOT.

The completion date for the projects is April 2022.

No other details about the project, including why it’s being done, was available.

“Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place,” a GDOT press release states.

GDOT installed the barriers up I-985 over a decade ago.