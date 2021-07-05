Ga. 365 is set to get cable barriers along this stretch in Northeast Georgia

Cable wire barriers intended to prevent vehicle rollovers will be extended nearly 30 miles in the median up Ga. 365, including through northeast Hall County.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the $3.4 million safety improvement projects last week.
One project calls for extending the barriers north from Exit 24 on Interstate 985, where it crosses Jesse Jewell Parkway/Old Cornelia Highway, to Lula Road/Ga. 52 in Hall, a stretch of 8 miles.
A second one would run 9.7 miles from Ga. 52 to Duncan Bridge Road/Ga. 384 in Habersham.
A third project calls for continuing the barrier another 11 miles from Ga. 384 to south of Toccoa Highway in Habersham, according to GDOT.
The completion date for the projects is April 2022.
No other details about the project, including why it’s being done, was available.
“Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place,” a GDOT press release states.
GDOT installed the barriers up I-985 over a decade ago.
"We’re basically trying to get them inside all grassy medians across the state," an agency spokeswoman said at the time. "It’s to prevent crossover accidents."
The steel cables may not completely stop a car going more than 100 miles an hour, she said, but they’ll slow it down.
They “are life-saving, adaptable traffic devices ideally suited for use in existing medians to prevent cross-over crashes, and are one of the most effective safety measures state transportation departments can deploy to protect motorists on today's congested highways,” according to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ website.