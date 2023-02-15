Congestion expected as Interstate 985 bridge work will force lane closures

A half-mile stretch of one of the two northbound lanes between Exit 17 and mile marker 18 will be closed nightly between 8 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. A half-mile stretch of one of the two southbound lanes along that same stretch will be closed nightly between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Weather permitting, “temporary barrier walls will be installed along the inside and outside shoulder of I-985,” a GDOT press release states.

The Feb. 15-17 lane closures are related to GDOT’s replacement of Elachee Bridge over I-985.

In addition to the bridge’s replacement, the extent of other work will include pedestrian upgrades and new beautification features, involving rock facing and ornamental fencing.

Improvements on the bridge are expected to be complete by Oct. 31.