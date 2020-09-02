This busy Gainesville intersection near a school will finally get a traffic light

A traffic signal at the entrance to one of Hall County’s biggest subdivisions has been approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation, but a schedule for the project isn’t known yet.
The signal light would be on Mundy Mill Road at Millside Parkway in Gainesville, at the entrance to Mundy Mill subdivision.
The developer, Butler Property LLC, would pay for installing the light, said Katie Strickland, DOT district spokeswoman.
Details about the schedule for the project weren’t available. Kent A. Starke, Butler Property manager, couldn’t be reached for comment.
The DOT, which would maintain the light, doesn’t have a deadline for when the light must be installed, Strickland said.
“The next step is for GDOT to coordinate with the developer about the implementation of the signal,” City Manager Bryan Lackey said, adding that Gainesville has agreed to cover the power costs related to the light.
“The developer was required by zoning condition that a signal warrant study be completed,” said Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of community and economic development. “If warranted, the developer was responsible for the cost of the signal.”
Officials say they are happy the light has been approved.
“It goes without saying the intersection is an accident waiting to happen,” Mayor Danny Dunagan said.
The sprawling subdivision, which started developing more than a decade ago, at one point approved for 1,148 homes, stretches between Mundy Mill Road and Mountain View Road. Millside Parkway cuts through the community to Old Oakwood Road. The road then continues as Tumbling Creek Road and ends at Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13.
Millside Parkway runs past Mundy Mill Learning Academy, an elementary school in Gainesville City Schools.
“The need (for the traffic light) has been there since the school opened (in 2017),” Gainesville school system Superintendent Jeremy Williams said. “In working with the developer, we are all on the same page regarding the safety of our students and families.
“The traffic light will be a great addition to the Mundy Mill community, and we are thankful that GDOT recognized the need.”