This busy Gainesville intersection near a school will finally get a traffic light

A traffic signal at the entrance to one of Hall County’s biggest subdivisions has been approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation, but a schedule for the project isn’t known yet.

The signal light would be on Mundy Mill Road at Millside Parkway in Gainesville, at the entrance to Mundy Mill subdivision.

The developer, Butler Property LLC, would pay for installing the light, said Katie Strickland, DOT district spokeswoman.

Details about the schedule for the project weren’t available. Kent A. Starke, Butler Property manager, couldn’t be reached for comment.

The DOT, which would maintain the light, doesn’t have a deadline for when the light must be installed, Strickland said.

“The next step is for GDOT to coordinate with the developer about the implementation of the signal,” City Manager Bryan Lackey said, adding that Gainesville has agreed to cover the power costs related to the light.