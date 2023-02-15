Big resurfacing project coming this year to major North Hall road

A major North Hall County traffic artery is about to get a big road improvement.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is planning a $3.2 million resurfacing, including a shoulder rehabilitation, of Cleveland Highway/U.S. 129 between just south of Jim Hood Road/Nopone Road and just south of King Street/Holly Springs Road/Ga. 283.
The 6.4-mile project is set for a Nov. 30 completion, according to GDOT.
Ga. 283, which leads to downtown Clermont, is a couple miles south of the White County line. Jim Hood/Nopone is a key North Hall crossroads, with North Hall Community Center and Park nearby.
The area in between is largely rural, with the occasional business or church dotting the landscape.
The road project, awarded in December but announced last week, follows on the heels of another major resurfacing in Hall.
Earlier this year, GDOT announced a $3.5 million, 7-mile makeover of Candler Road/Ga. 60 between Professional Parkway near Interstate 985 and Poplar Springs Road/Ga. 332.
The work, which also will include shoulder rehabilitation, is set for an Oct. 31 completion.