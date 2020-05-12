$1.2 billion long-range road plan for Hall County area gets final approval

A $1.2 billion roads plan for the Hall County area through 2050 was officially adopted Tuesday, May 12, by the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization's governing Policy Committee.



The plan received initial approval in September 2019, with the list of projects sent to the Atlanta Regional Commission for further review, particularly making sure the projects align with air quality standards. Hall County is part of a 22-county, Atlanta-area air quality zone.

“This is the MPO’s largest planning document that we do,” transportation planning director Joseph Boyd said Tuesday.

The MPO is the Hall County area’s lead transportation planning agency.

Projects include new roads, road extensions, road widenings and intersection improvements in the agency’s planning area, which also includes part of Jackson County.

They are divided into time frames, with nearly $400 million in projects slated before 2025. One of the biggest projects in that time frame is the widening of Interstate 985 from four to six lanes between Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County to Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood.

The MPO is required to update its project list every five years. The project list can be found on the agency’s website.