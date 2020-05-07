Kemp to give COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. today

The Times appreciates Northeast Georgia Health System sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows our coverage to be free to nonsubscribers as a public service. Our news coverage is always independently reported, as we work to provide accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of COVID-19 in the state and region. Please consider supporting our coverage by subscribing to The Times.
Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders plan to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts at 3:30 p.m. May 7.
Kemp, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden and Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel will give the briefing at the Georgia State Capitol.
The briefing will be live streamed at facebook.com/GovKemp or gpb.org/coronavirus.
Compiled from a governor's office press release