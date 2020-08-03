Woman treated for smoke inhalation after Friday fire

A woman was treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center after a fire Friday, July 31, on Prior Street in Gainesville, according to authorities.
Gainesville Fire was called out to a residential fire around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Prior Street.
Division Chief Keith Smith said a bystander had removed one occupant at the residence “who was suffering from smoke inhalation.”
That woman, who has not been identified by authorities but is believed to be in her mid-20s, was in serious condition Saturday, Aug. 1.
Smith did not have an update on the woman’s condition Monday, Aug. 3, and did not identify her.
“Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire with minimal water damage. The fire damage was contained to one room, but the smoke damage extended into the living room area and outside of the residence,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post.
The estimated damage is roughly $10,000.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire, and there were no updates on the investigation Monday, Aug. 3.