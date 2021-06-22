Who handled the heat in Police and Fire Games wing competition

The contest took place Monday, June 21, at the Wild Wing Cafe on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville as part of the Georgia Police and Fire Games.



In the end, a Hall County firefighter, James Williams, withstood the flames to win the competition in the “Bring the Heat” hot wing section of the event.

After a chance to clean up, Williams said it was the heat temperature more than the sauce that was difficult in the early going. His plan was quite simple: Eat more than the guys next to him.

Multiple representatives from agencies including the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Milledgeville Fire Department stepped up to the literal plate Monday night.

It was a close battle in the speed competition between Forsyth County’s Steven Challinger and Milledgeville’s Frank Manson, but Challinger edged out the win.