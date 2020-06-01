VIDEO: Newtown Florist Club rally gathers community, speaks against racism

Dressed in black save for her face mask, the Rev. Rose Johnson said her goal for the two-hour rally Monday, June 1, was to “create space for the young people to organize to move forward.”

“We have so many more steps to go, but if we can do it one step at a time and everybody can stay committed and everybody just peel off a little part of what they can do. We understand that everybody can’t do everything, but just a little part, and I think that we have that commitment here,” Johnson said.

Organizers asked the attendees to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear masks.

Several nights of protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A video showed a police officer pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, and the officer has since been charged with third-degree murder.