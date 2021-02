A smoking HVAC unit at the Hall County jail triggered a response from Hall County Fire Services Sunday morning, according to a news release.

Firefighters responded to the jail in the 1700 block of Barber Road just before 9 a.m. and began working to clear smoke from the unit inside a building there. Gainesville fire also responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 10 a.m., fire crews were still at the scene.