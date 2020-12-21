Sheriff’s Office, Dixon family presented with wood-crafted badges honoring slain deputy

Jeremy Nicholson, deputy Dixon and Dixon’s brother, Zack, used to work together at a local moving and storage company. The two men recalled one of their jobs together, a 21-hour move in Thomaston that was supposed to be a quick gig.

“The three of us had some rough days but always a good time,” Zack Dixon said. “This is a real good tribute for him.”

Zack Dixon said his family recently moved into a new home and set up a memorial wall in the living room for their fallen family member. He described his brother, who went by Blane, as a “fun, life-loving guy.”

“It didn’t matter after a long, hard, difficult day,” Zack Dixon said. “Blane was always still smiling, cracking jokes and having a good time.”

Dixon, 28, died July 8, 2019, after pursuing four men in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Dixon and another deputy reached the suspects on Highland Avenue. Dixon was shot one time in an exchange of gunfire, according to the GBI.